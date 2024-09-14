Family Capital Trust Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGSH stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $59.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

