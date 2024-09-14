Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22), Yahoo Finance reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

FARM stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

