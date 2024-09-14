Federated Hermes Inc. Has $70.20 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,547 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of British American Tobacco worth $70,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

