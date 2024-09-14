Federated Hermes Inc. Has $80.37 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $80,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.