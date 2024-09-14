Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 371,189 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,189 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $51,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,514,000 after acquiring an additional 606,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 60,748 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 83,435 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 28,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $22.07 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.