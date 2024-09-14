Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,848 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $71,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,954,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after acquiring an additional 282,387 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of STERIS by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,663,000 after acquiring an additional 263,383 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1,946.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 257,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $244.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Read Our Latest Report on STERIS

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.