Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 168,345 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.53% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $86,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $59.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,580,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

