Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,935 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.57% of Birkenstock worth $58,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Birkenstock by 377.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.70 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BIRK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIRK

About Birkenstock

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.