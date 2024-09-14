Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 784 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,125,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $56,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 920.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.