FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Cut to Hold at Daiwa America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa America from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

FDX stock opened at $286.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.17 and its 200 day moving average is $273.36. FedEx has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

