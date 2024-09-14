Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
FEEXF stock remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
About Ferrexpo
