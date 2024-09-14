Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

FEEXF stock remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

About Ferrexpo

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.