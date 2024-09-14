Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.87

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 85851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

