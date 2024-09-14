Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

FNF opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $60.54.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

