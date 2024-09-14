Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,816,000 after buying an additional 672,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after buying an additional 825,448 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,689,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,774,000 after buying an additional 111,480 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after buying an additional 65,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,357,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

