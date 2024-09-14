Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $288.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $204.15 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.40 and its 200 day moving average is $261.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

