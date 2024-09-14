Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $251.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

