Fiduciary Group LLC Has $12.73 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average is $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

