Fiduciary Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.40.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
