Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $62.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

