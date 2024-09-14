Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,811 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.8% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 50,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

