Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 3,471 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $338,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 92,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 529,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.43 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

