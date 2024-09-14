Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 886 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $119.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.