Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FIL. Scotiabank lowered shares of Filo Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ventum Financial downgraded Filo Mining from a buy rating to a tender rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Filo Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Filo Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.75.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIL

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.07. Analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

About Filo Mining

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.