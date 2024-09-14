Financial Survey: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) versus New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -41.33% 5.99% 2.94% New Concept Energy -18.62% -0.59% -0.58%

Volatility and Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vermilion Energy and New Concept Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vermilion Energy and New Concept Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 0.98 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -3.32 New Concept Energy $150,000.00 N/A -$20,000.00 ($0.03) -40.17

New Concept Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats New Concept Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.