Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 125,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.
About Fintech Select Ltd,
Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.
