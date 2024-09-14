First Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of FBNC opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.03.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

