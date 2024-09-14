First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $32.85 on Friday. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.