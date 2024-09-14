First Digital USD Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC on major exchanges. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $2.05 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,515,962,448 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,515,962,448.15. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00064503 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 359 active market(s) with $4,091,419,489.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

