First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 247.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FFA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,868. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.