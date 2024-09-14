First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the August 15th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $60.06.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

