First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 283.0% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:FTGS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 71,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,961. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
