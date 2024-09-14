First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 283.0% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FTGS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 71,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,961. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTGS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 484,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 334,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 280,746 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

