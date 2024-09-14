First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 915,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 322,416 shares.The stock last traded at $18.84 and had previously closed at $18.82.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

