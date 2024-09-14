First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 530.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $268,000.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FYC stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,193. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $298.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

