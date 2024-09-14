First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.38

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 14533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

