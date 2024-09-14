First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.38

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 14533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
