First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.38

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXDGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 14533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

