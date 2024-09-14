FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Stock Price Down 16.2%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) fell 16.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
FIT Hon Teng Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.
FIT Hon Teng Company Profile
FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.
Further Reading
