Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Flight Centre Travel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.18.

Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.05.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

About Flight Centre Travel Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.