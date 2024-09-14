Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.00

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.80. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 162,285 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FTK. Roth Mkm began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Flotek Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $139.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flotek Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 481,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,140 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Further Reading

