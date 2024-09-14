Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Update

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fly-E Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 73,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,780. Fly-E Group has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter.

About Fly-E Group

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

