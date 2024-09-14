F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMOO remained flat at $62.70 on Friday. F&M Bancorp has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72.

F&M Bancorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent state-chartered bank. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides loans, including home, personal, student, and business and agriculture; credit and debit cards; and insurance services.

