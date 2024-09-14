Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Get Fortive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Stock Up 0.4 %

FTV stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fortive by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fortive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,686,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.