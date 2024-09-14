Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

FBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

FBIN opened at $83.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.59. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

