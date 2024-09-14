Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.5 %
FRU stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.43. 665,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,674. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.66 and a 12 month high of C$15.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRU
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.