Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,041 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,595 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

