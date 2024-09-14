Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCX. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

