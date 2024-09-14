Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $52,331.45 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $52,331.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $400,478.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Freshworks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.73. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on FRSH
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $59,311,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,919,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth $9,133,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freshworks
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.