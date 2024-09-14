Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $52,331.45 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $52,331.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $400,478.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.73. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRSH. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $59,311,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,919,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth $9,133,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

