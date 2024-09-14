FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Up 371.4% in August

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTAIP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.22. 4,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.