FTX Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.77 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002194 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $432.60 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) was developed by the FTX derivatives exchange as a cryptocurrency token for various purposes within its ecosystem, including paying transaction fees, acting as collateral, and purchasing services. FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang, emerged as a prominent cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, offering an array of financial products such as futures, options, and leveraged tokens. However, the platform experienced a swift collapse in November 2022 following concerns over its financial stability and management practices, particularly regarding its heavy reliance on FTT and the solvency of its associated entity, Alameda Research. The unfolding of events, including a failed acquisition by Binance and subsequent bankruptcy filings, underscored the inherent risks and volatility within the cryptocurrency market.”

