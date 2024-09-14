Games for a Living Price Reaches $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Games for a Living has a total market capitalization of $28.48 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Games for a Living alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00260198 BTC.

About Games for a Living

Games for a Living launched on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,689,907,500 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,689,907,500.335333 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01072533 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,143,559.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Games for a Living should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Games for a Living using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Games for a Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Games for a Living and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.