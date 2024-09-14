Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $246,000.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 15th, Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $510.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $510.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.31.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

