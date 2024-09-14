General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 950.0% in August

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
General Enterprise Ventures Stock Down 7.8 %
GEVI opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. General Enterprise Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 5.12.
General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 391.64% and a negative net margin of 1,292.80%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile
General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.
